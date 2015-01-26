January 26, 2015

Estrogen-producing neurons influence aggression in both sexes

EXCERPT:  "When cells are missing, both males and females are slower to fight.

A miniscule cluster of estrogen-producing nerve cells in the mouse brain exerts highly specific effects on aggressive behavior in both males and females, according to new research by UC San Francisco scientists.

The cells in question, known as aromatase-expressing (aromatase+) cells, represent less than five one-hundredths of a percent of the neurons in the mouse brain, but they play crucial roles in sexual differentiation during early development and in regulating sexual and social behavior in adulthood.

Though estrogen is generally thought of as a female sex hormone, during the 1970s it was discovered that the male sex hormone testosterone can be converted to estrogen in the brain by aromatase, an enzyme also found in many other mouse and human tissues."  more


Unger EK, Burke KJ Jr, Yang CF, Bender KJ, Fuller PM, Shah NM. Medial Amygdalar Aromatase Neurons Regulate Aggression in Both Sexes. Cell Rep. 2015 Jan 21. pii: S2211-1247(14)01093-6.

January 22, 2015

Emotions processed differently by men and women

EXCERPT:  "Women rate emotional images as more emotionally stimulating than men do and are more likely to remember them. However, there are no gender-related differences in emotional appraisal as far as neutral images are concerned. These were the findings of a large-scale study by a research team at the University of Basel that focused on determining the gender-dependent relationship between emotions, memory performance and brain activity. The results will be published in the latest issue of the Journal of Neuroscience. "  more


Spalek K, Fastenrath M, Ackermann S, Auschra B, Coynel D, Frey J, Gschwind L, Hartmann F, van der Maarel N, Papassotiropoulos A, de Quervain D, Milnik A. Sex-Dependent Dissociation between Emotional Appraisal and Memory: A Large-Scale Behavioral and fMRI Study. J Neurosci. 2015 Jan 21;35(3):920-35.

Heart attack diagnoses 'could be doubled' by gender-specific tests

EXCERPT:  "Similar numbers of men and women report to the emergency room with chest pains, yet according to researchers, women are less likely to be diagnosed with a heart attack. The authors of a new study suggest that using different criteria for men and women in a diagnostic blood test could improve diagnosis rates."  more


Shah AS, Griffiths M, Lee KK, McAllister DA, Hunter AL, Ferry AV, Cruikshank A, Reid A, Stoddart M, Strachan F, Walker S, Collinson PO, Apple FS, Gray AJ, Fox KA, Newby DE, Mills NL. High sensitivity cardiac troponin and the under-diagnosis of myocardial infarction in women: prospective cohort study. BMJ. 2015 Jan 21;350:g7873.

